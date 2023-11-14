Landowner held responsible for wildfire caused by open burn

A landowner responsible for an open burn that ignited a wildfire in B.C.'s Cariboo region is on the hook for about $450,000 after an appeals commission rejected his claim that the real cause was arson by his neighbours' troubled grandson. Last week, a panel of the Forest Appeals Commission largely dismissed Clarke Matthiesen's appeal of cost recovery orders for the April 2019 blaze, finding his alternative explanation was 'both unproven and unlikely.

' The evidence strongly supported investigators' conclusion that a holdover fire from an improperly extinguished 224-square-metre open burn was to blame, panel chair James Carwana wrote

