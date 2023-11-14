HEAD TOPICS

Landowner held responsible for wildfire caused by open burn

CBCNews1 min.

A landowner in British Columbia's Cariboo region is ordered to pay $450,000 after an appeals commission rejects his claim that the wildfire was caused by arson.

Landowner, Open Burn, Wildfire, Cariboo Region, Appeals Commission, Arson, Neighbours, Grandson

A landowner responsible for an open burn that ignited a wildfire in B.C.'s Cariboo region is on the hook for about $450,000 after an appeals commission rejected his claim that the real cause was arson by his neighbours' troubled grandson. Last week, a panel of the Forest Appeals Commission largely dismissed Clarke Matthiesen's appeal of cost recovery orders for the April 2019 blaze, finding his alternative explanation was 'both unproven and unlikely.

' The evidence strongly supported investigators' conclusion that a holdover fire from an improperly extinguished 224-square-metre open burn was to blame, panel chair James Carwana wrote

Canada Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.