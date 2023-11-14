Ontario to Ban Unpaid Trial Shifts for Restaurant and Hospitality Workers

Ontario plans to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers as well as strengthen rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The proposed amendments are the latest in a series of labour law changes in legislation tabled on Tuesday by Labour Minister David Piccini.

While it is already the law that employees must be paid for all hours worked, Piccini said unpaid trial shifts are still happening as part of the interview process in some restaurants. If passed the legislation will specifically prohibit the practice

