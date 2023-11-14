OC Transpo Bus Route Review Results Revealed

The OC Transpo Bus Route Review results were discussed at Tuesday's meeting, with plans to cancel some 200-series bus routes and redirect buses away from low ridership residential streets. The commission is seeking approval for a $800 million operating budget. Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar presented the details of the route review, including cancelling Connexion routes and increasing service frequency on main transit corridors.

SOOTODAY: Dye & Durham shares up after launching strategic review of non-core assetsTORONTO — Shares of Dye & Durham Ltd. were up more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company announced Monday that it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt.

GLOBALNATİONAL: Supreme Court Asked to Review Bans on Transgender Youth TreatmentsThe American Civil Liberties Union is asking the Supreme Court to review a decision that allowed bans on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people under 18 to remain in effect in Kentucky and Tennessee.

İPOLİTİCSCA: Middle Eastern Nations Criticize Canada's Stance on Palestinian RightsSeveral Middle Eastern nations are accusing Canada of not adequately protecting the human rights of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Justice Minister Arif Virani is participating in Canada's fourth Universal Periodic Review by the United Nations (UN).

BNNBLOOMBERG: Treasury Yields Slide as Soft CPI Boosts View Fed Is Done Hiking RatesTreasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts view Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts US inflation rate will turn negative in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion as winning streak set to match record. Canada to 'carefully' review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Australian dealmakers rush to save $24 billion worth of deals. Israel latest: Gaza hospitals in focus as Biden urges restraint. Meta has more Wall Street fans than ever as rally nears 300%. Alphabet CEO Pichai grilled on record-keeping at Google Play trial. Investors are covering their short bets, sending stocks higher. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

