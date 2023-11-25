Kelowna man who fatally stabbed fiancée back in 2014 arrested again for attempted murder

A Kelowna man who fatally stabbed his fiancée 27 times back in 2014 is back behind bars, after he nearly killed another person while out of custody on statutory release. Ryan Quigley, now 44, was arrested in April 2014, three days after his fiancée Aimee Parkes was found stabbed to death in the couple's home at the former Hiawatha Mobile Home Park. She was 35 years old. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2016 and was handed a 12-year sentence.

With credit for time served, he was left with nine years and five months left to serve. Quigley was released from custody on statutory release for the second time this past July, to a halfway house somewhere in B.C.'s central interior, according to Parole Board documents. Almost all offenders in Canada are automatically released from custody after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and they'll generally be under some supervision conditions for the remainder of their sentence. Less than a month after he began residing at the halfway house, Quigley admitted to his Case Management Team on Au





