Head coach of Professional Women's Hockey League in Ottawa excited to build something big

As head coach of the Professional Women’s Hockey League entry in Ottawa, the Calgarian is bursting over the chance to help build something big for the sport she dearly loves. But she’s also taking time out to savour the moments of being a key cog in the start-up league.

“The other day, we stopped a drill we were doing and brought everyone in and just paused and said, ‘We just want you to know what a privilege it is for us coaches to be on the ice with all you high-calibre players,” said Macleod amid the sport’s stars such as Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner and Emerance Maschmeyer. “So it’s been really a treat as a coach to be involved at this level, and, in the same breath, I’m excited to help them grow and become better players and keep being the incredible humans that they are. It’s a job that she wasn’t really expecting. With things going strong for her as bench boss of the University of Calgary Dinos, MacLeod thought she was living her dream job as late as Septembe





