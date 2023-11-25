Disgraced Math Teacher's Sex Crimes Unchecked for Seven Years

The disgraced math teacher’s sex crimes went unchecked for seven years at the Orléans school until some brave young women came forward. Despatie, now 60, was found guilty in September of sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment involving four former students, aged 12 and 13 at the time. All of this went on at the school, in math class or what the teacher called “private detentions.

” In a moving impact statement at a sentencing hearing on Friday, one victim said her life was so shattered that she was suicidal. But the young woman, still struggling with fear, anger and anxiety years later, summoned the courage to address her demon. She said she found it difficult to trust men and recounted times when it was hard to see light at the end of the tunnel. Incredibly, she still blames herself, saying she should have “tried harder” to make grownups believe her story when she was just 12. Sadly, the young woman who helped end the teacher’s years-long pattern of sexually touching schoolgirls, wants therapy, but can’t afford it, she told court





