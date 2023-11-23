Katie Newlove Wins U Sports Cross-Country Championships

At the five-kilometre mark, Katie Newlove was running comfortably in a large pack at the U Sports cross-country championships. If she was in the American NCAA or Canadian college championships, she would have been a few minutes away from finishing at 6K — well short of the distance men run. In the Canadian university system, distances have been equalized at 8K for women and men, so she still had time to break away.

“When I hit the 6K mark, I was definitely feeling it, but I was like: I’ve felt this so many times before, this is the feeling I like, this is why I train. So I knew I could do it,” Newlove said. “Once I went, I didn’t look back.” The 21-year-old from Ottawa crossed the line 11 seconds clear of the field, taking the win for the UBC Thunderbirds and boosting her confidence for the Canadian championships on Saturda





TorontoStar » / 🏆 60. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Katie Vincent, Sloan MacKenzie gold leads Canada's canoe/kayak march to Pan Am Games podiumCanadian sprint canoeists Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie reached the finish in one minute 54.26 seconds to defeat the Chilean duo of María Mailliard and Paula Gómez by 17-100ths of a second for a gold medal Saturday at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

PAN AM GAMES: Sloan MacKenzie, Katie Vincent sprint to C2 goldExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Gold medallists Katie Vincent, Phil Kim to close Canada's successful Pan Am GamesPaddler Katie Vincent and breaker Philip Kim were named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremony of the Pan Am Games, scheduled for 6:25 p.m. ET. Vincent won sprint canoe gold with Sloan Mackenzie, while Kim is the first Games champion in men's breaking.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

P.E.I.’s Katie Murphy plays a big role in X-Women winning AUS women's titleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »