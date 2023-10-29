Matthew Perry's iconic performance on "Friends" may forever link him with New York City, but the actor behind Chandler Bing described himself as half Canadian and had deep ties to some of the biggest names in Canadian politics.

The actor spent most of his adult life and professional career in the United States, but he never shied away from opening up about his Canadian roots or his childhood connections to luminaries of the national political scene.

Perry moved between Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto with his Canadian mother, Suzanne Perry, who worked as press secretary for then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau and later as a national anchor for Global News. He later moved to Los Angeles to live with his father, actor John Bennett Perry. headtopics.com

“His dad was the prime minister, but I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up,” Perry told Kimmel. “I think he said: ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister.’” Perry told Kimmel.

“I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal,)” Perry shot back. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau said in the post to X, the network formerly known as Twitter. headtopics.com

On one such occasion, Perry said he and his mom were watching the film "Annie Hall" when the phone rang with Pierre Trudeau on the line. “As she took the call I heard her turn on her professional, spinmeister-y voice; the voice of a different person, of Suzanne Perry in fact, not my mom.”

