Collapse of Carbon Free Power Project Raises Concerns about Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

The major news in the world of nuclear energy this month is the collapse of the Carbon Free Power Project in the United States. The project was expected to build six NuScale small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). Given NuScale’s status as the flagship SMR design not just in the United States, but also globally, the project’s cancellation should ring alarm bells in Canada.

Yet SMRs are touted as a climate-action strategy although it's becoming clearer by the day that they will delay a possible transition to net-zero energy, and render it more expensive. The NuScale project failed because there were not enough customers for its expensive electricity. The project's construction cost estimates had been steadily rising—from US$4.2-billion for 600 megawatts in 2018 to a staggering US$9.3-billion (C$12.8-billion) for 462 megawatts. Using a combination of government subsidies—potentially up to US$4.2-billion—and an opaque calculation method, NuScale claimed that it would produce electricity at US$89 per megawatt-hour. When standard U.S





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NB Power turning to Ontario Power Generation to improve performance at nuclear power plantNB Power is replacing its chief nuclear officer and bringing in three employees from Ontario Power Generation in a bid to improve performance at the ailing plant.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

#(DAILY)^* FREE codes free psn gift cards generator 2023 easy method [Free]minute ago — Free PSN Codes 2023 Our generator makes it easy to receive free PlayStation Gift Card codes. Only select the value of your gift card and wait for the generator to locate an unused gift card on the PlayStation server.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

**(DAILY$$) free codes free psn gift cards generator 2023 easy method [Free]Free PSN Codes 2023 Our generator makes it easy to receive free PlayStation Gift Card codes. Only select the value of your gift card and wait for the generator to locate an unused gift card on the PlayStation server.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

$$(DAILY) free codes free psn gift cards generator 2023 easy method [Free]1 minute ago — Free PSN Codes 2023 Our generator makes it easy to receive free PlayStation Gift Card codes. Only select the value of your gift card and wait for the generator to locate an unused gift card on the PlayStation server.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

From carbon sink to carbon source, Canada's boreal forest is at a tipping point​In the face of climate change, we’ve been told forests are our salvation. But scientists believe this summer’s wildfires are a sign of a tipping point — with trees a major source of carbon emissions.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Liberals pause carbon pricing on heating oil, double rural carbon price rebate top-upOTTAWA — The federal Liberals are increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »