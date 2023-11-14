Johnson Development Plans to Transform 1,600 Acres into Homes and Green Spaces

Johnson Development filed preliminary plans in 2020 to transform 1,600 acres northwest of Houston into nearly 5,000 homes, green spaces and waterways. Concern over urban sprawl into rural areas of Texas receives little serious consideration. Urban sprawl around Texas cities like Houston are characterized by single family homes on large lots, strip malls and parking lots, connected by street-road hybrids called 'stroads' and miles of highways.

'Sprawl was a business decision for developers,' wrote Jacobs

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.