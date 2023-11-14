HEAD TOPICS

Johnson Development Plans to Transform 1,600 Acres into Homes and Green Spaces

Johnson Development filed preliminary plans to convert 1,600 acres into homes, green spaces, and waterways. Concerns over urban sprawl in Texas are discussed.

Johnson Development filed preliminary plans in 2020 to transform 1,600 acres northwest of Houston into nearly 5,000 homes, green spaces and waterways. Concern over urban sprawl into rural areas of Texas receives little serious consideration. Urban sprawl around Texas cities like Houston are characterized by single family homes on large lots, strip malls and parking lots, connected by street-road hybrids called 'stroads' and miles of highways.

