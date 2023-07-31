Teck Resources finds a way to separate its coal and metals operations

After a gruelling nine-month battle that included everything from a last-minute suspension of a shareholder vote to talk of a potential hostile takeover, Teck Resources has finally found a way to separate its coal and metals operations and hopefully keep the Investment Canada Act happy. Teck Resources first expressed its interest to buy Teck earlier this year, and it is the one taking over most of Teck’s steelmaking coal operations.

The Swiss mining giant Glencore will acquire 75 per cent of Teck’s steelmaking coal operations for US$6.9 billion, while Tokyo-based Nippon Steel Corp. will acquire 20 per cent for US$1.3 billion and Posco Holdings Inc. will acquire three per cent. The deal, however, will be reviewed under the Investment Canada Act (ICA), which monitors investments made by non-Canadians to assess the net benefit to this country’s economy. Teck Resources will retain its other assets, such as lithium, copper and nickel, which are expected to be in high demand during the energy transition away from fossil fuels. Teck is only selling its coal assets that are near the towns of Sparwood and Elkford in British Columbia’s scenic Kootenay region

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Glencore holds back US$2B for Teck Resources as payouts drop - BNN Bloomberg Glencore Plc underlined its continued interest in a deal with Teck Resources Ltd. by holding back US$2 billion for a potential purchase of the Canadian miner’s coal business — cash it would otherwise have returned to shareholders.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Glencore holds back US$2B for Teck Resources as payouts drop Glencore Plc underlined its continued interest in a deal with Teck Resources Ltd. by holding back US$2 billion for a potential purchase of the Canadian miner’s coal business — cash it would otherwise have returned to shareholders.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Teck Resources to Sell Majority of Coal Business to Glencore Teck Resources Ltd. is planning on selling the majority of its coal business to Swiss commodities trading giant Glencore PLC, and two Asian steelmakers will buy the balance in a US$8.9-billion transaction.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Impending change to Investment Canada Act could complicate Glencore’s pursuit of TeckThe changes include requiring acquirers to give Ottawa early notification of their intent to buy Canadian companies and extending the time period for national security reviews

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

FPİNVESTİNG: Glencore keeps dealmaking powder dry for Teck as payouts drop Glencore underlined continued interest in Teck Resources by holding back US$2 billion for a possible purchase of its coal business. Read on.

Source: fpinvesting | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Glencore keeps dealmaking powder dry for Teck as payouts drop Glencore underlined continued interest in Teck Resources by holding back US$2 billion for a possible purchase of its coal business. Read on.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »