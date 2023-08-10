Jews in Canada Stand Against Anti-Semitism and Hamas Attacks

The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks were a deep inflection point not just for Israel, but Jews around the world. The Jews have woken up, and we will not go like sheep to the slaughter. Sheryl Saperia is the CEO of Secure Canada, an organization dedicated to combating terrorism and extremism with laws, policies, and alliances. She is also the granddaughter of two Holocaust survivors.

Photograph courtesy of Sheryl Saperia Many Jews in Canada today, like myself, are descendants of Holocaust survivors who were often the only ones in their large extended families to defy the Nazis’ plans to exterminate all of Europe’s Jews. Infinitely grateful and loyal to Canada, we did not imagine that the promise of “Never Again” would ring hollow in this country in our lifetimes. We refuse to stand for moral equivalence at this time. We refuse to allow Jew-haters and their apologists to make Canada unsafe for its Jewish population. We refuse to allow Hamas to fulfil its avowed goal of obliterating the one minuscule Jewish state in the worl

