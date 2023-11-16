Former Mississauga Councillor Launches Countersuit in Harassment Case

A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city. Ron Starr has been involved in ongoing litigation involving himself, the city and former councillor Karen Ras since Ras launched a lawsuit against Starr and the city last year.

Ras, a former Ward 2 councillor, resigned from her job in January 2022, saying that she had been unable to address 'workplace issues' in her role. Ras later revealed that her car had been repeatedly scratched while parked at city hall over a number of years. She said that she had been the victim of harassment by then Ward 6 councillor Ron Starr and that her efforts to have the matter dealt with by the city had been unsuccessful

