Investors Nervous as Mortgage Broker Delays Repayment

In fall 2022, investors who had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into short-term loans with mortgage broker Greg Martel were nervous. They had been collecting high returns on the basis that their money was pooled to provide bridging loans for real estate development, often for less than 90 days, to allow projects to secure permanent financing or pay off a current loan.

But when there were delays in payments and some investors started calling for their principals to be returned, Martel balked and asked for more time. “I was desperate for the repayment … as my financial situation was rapidly deteriorating,” Victoria resident and investor Laurel Rayani said in an affidavit filed in B.C. Supreme Court. Rayani had used her investment of more than $2 million, in part, to help fund a charity she had started. But as concerns grew in B.C., it didn’t stop Martel from buying a $4.8 million luxury home in Las Vegas in November of last yea





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge denies Greg Martel’s request to have public documents sealedIndependent and employee owned - local news stories, weather, sports, events and more

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Court to hear application for warrant for Greg Martel in ongoing caseThe receivership company in the Greg Martel case has filed for a warrant to be issued for Martel and to declare him in contempt of court.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Receiver In BC Mortgage Fraud Case Seeking To Have Greg Martel ApprehendedPricewaterhouseCoopers believes that Martel, the sole director of My Mortgage Auction Corp, is guilty of contempt of court for his lack of cooperation.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Amount Owed By BC Mortgage Broker Greg Martel Now Likely Over $300MPreviously, it was estimated that Greg Martel and My Mortgage Auction Corp owed $226M to 1,100 investors.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

U.S. issues detention order for alleged Ponzi schemer Greg MartelA detention order issued in California calls for Martel to be taken immediately into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, assuming he can be located in the country.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

U.S. court honours Canadian rulings on fugitive Victoria mortgage broker Greg MartelB.C. Supreme Court orders have been given full force and effect in the U.S.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »