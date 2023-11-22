Elon Musk Sues Media Matters for Manipulating User Experience

Elon Musk (X Corp fka Twitter) Sues Media Matters, Alleges “Systematically Manipulated the X User Experience to Defame X” Complaint: “Media Matters knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform.

Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.” Media Matters is alleged to have manipulated its feed to create the false impression that X is showing advertiser ads next to ‘Nazi’ content in order to get the advertisers to drop X. Elon Musk tweeted that he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” when court opened toda





LegInsurrection » / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s Starlink Has Hit Cash-Flow BreakevenSpaceX’s space-based Internet service Starlink has hit cash-flow breakeven, according to Elon Musk.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Liberal Group Media Matters Devoted to Sabotaging Fox NewsMedia Matters has transformed itself into a group devoted towards sabotaging Fox News. Its founder, David Brock, described their campaign as 'guerrilla warfare and sabotage' aimed at the Fox News Channel.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Where Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk stand on the U.S. economySeveral top U.S. CEOs — including JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Jamie Dimon and Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk — are becoming increasingly more concerned about the state ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

X: Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition one year laterFriday, October 27 marks the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk's decision to buy X.com (formerly Twitter) for $44 billion. The company has seen staggering...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk’s ventures drive new industrial investment in Texas - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Elon Musk's X launches two new premium subscription plansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »