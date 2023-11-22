Elon Musk Sues Media Matters for Manipulating User Experience

HEAD TOPICS

Elon Musk, the CEO of X Corp (formerly known as Twitter), has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing them of systematically manipulating the user experience on X's social media platform to defame the company. Musk claims that Media Matters manufactured images to falsely depict advertisers' posts alongside neo-Nazi and white-nationalist content, in an attempt to drive advertisers away from X and destroy the company. Musk has announced his intention to file a lawsuit against Media Matters.

Elon Musk (X Corp fka Twitter) Sues Media Matters, Alleges “Systematically Manipulated the X User Experience to Defame X” Complaint: “Media Matters knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform.

Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.” Media Matters is alleged to have manipulated its feed to create the false impression that X is showing advertiser ads next to ‘Nazi’ content in order to get the advertisers to drop X. Elon Musk tweeted that he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” when court opened toda

