Elon Musk Sues Media Matters for Manipulating User Experience

Elon Musk (X Corp fka Twitter) Sues Media Matters, Alleges “Systematically Manipulated the X User Experience to Defame X” Complaint: “Media Matters knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform.
Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.” Media Matters is alleged to have manipulated its feed to create the false impression that X is showing advertiser ads next to ‘Nazi’ content in order to get the advertisers to drop X. Elon Musk tweeted that he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” when court opened toda
