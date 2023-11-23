Hezbollah Fires Rockets at North Israel After Airstrike Kills 5 Fighters

The militant Hezbollah group fired more than 50 rockets at military posts in northern Israel on Thursday, a day after an Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Lebanon killed five of the group's senior fighters. An agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag.

A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced. A train derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate. The rescue of 41 construction workers trapped nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in northern India has reached the final stretch of digging. Once the digging is done, rescuers can install pipes through which the workers can crawl to freedom





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Explainer-What is Hezbollah, the group backing Hamas against Israel?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israeli jets hit Lebanon as Hezbollah fires more powerful missileExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israeli jets hit Lebanon in retaliation as Hezbollah fires new, powerful missileThe Israeli army said its warplanes had struck Hezbollah targets in response to an earlier attack from Lebanese territory, and was accompanying the air strikes with artillery and tank shelling

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages onHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel's war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages onHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel's war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages onHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel's war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »