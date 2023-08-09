Rogers Sugar Strike Threatens Christmas Supplies for Local Bakeries

Local bakeries in Calgary are being affected by the two-month-old Rogers Sugar strike, causing a shortage of sugar supplies during the busiest time of the year. The strike is also impacting some grocery stores and leading to price increases. The owner of Sucre Patisserie & Cafe expressed concerns about the strike jeopardizing the availability of key ingredients for their popular French pastries, especially during the Christmas season.





Rogers Sugar to spend $200-million to grow production capacity at Montreal plantThe project includes an expansion of refining capacity with new sugar refining equipment and construction of a new bulk rail loading section in Montreal

Rogers Sugar to spend $200 million to grow production capacity in Montreal - BNN BloombergRogers Sugar says it plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity at its plant in Montreal to help meet increased demand in Eastern Canada.

Rogers Sugar to spend $200 million to grow production capacity in MontrealMONTREAL — Rogers Sugar Inc. has announced plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity at its plant in Montreal to help meet increased demand…

Rogers Sugar to spend $200 million to grow production capacity in Montreal - constructconnect.comMONTREAL - Rogers Sugar Inc. has announced plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity at its plant in Montreal to help meet increased demand in Eastern Canada. The company said the plan will increase production capacity at the plant by a

Rogers Sugar to spend $200 million to grow production capacity in MontrealRogers Sugar Inc. has announced plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity at its plant in Montreal to help meet increased demand in Eastern Canada.

