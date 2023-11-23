Former Canadian intelligence official found guilty of violating secrets law

Jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so in a verdict delivered on Wednesday. Ortis, 51, had pleaded not guilty to all charges, including breaking the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

He testified he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries. The Crown argued Ortis lacked authority to disclose classified material and that he was not doing so as part of a sanctioned undercover operation. Following the verdict, Justice Robert Maranger told the court that Ortis's bail would be revoked prior to sentencing. The defence contended that the former official did not betray Canada, but was rather acting on a "clear and grave threa





Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret InformationA jury has found Cameron Ortis, the former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secret information to police targets, guilty of all charges against him. The former civilian RCMP member faced six charges in total, including multiple counts under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets. Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer stated that a severe sentence is appropriate for someone in Ortis' position. Ortis' defense lawyer expressed disbelief and disappointment with the jury's decision.

