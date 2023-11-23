Fragile Truce Between Hamas and Israel Leads to Release of Hostages

As a fragile truce between Hamas and Israel leads to more exchanges, friends and family of the released hostages are breathing a sigh of relief around the world—including in Toronto. Plastic chairs as beds. Meals of bread and rice. Hours spent waiting for the bathroom. As hostages return to Israel after seven weeks of Hamas captivity, information about the conditions of their confinement has begun to trickle out.

Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning. The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce





Evening Update: Israel says ground forces to expand operations; Gaza loses telecom servicesAlso: United Nations General Assembly passes resolution for immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fightingUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N.

