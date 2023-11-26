Four Teens and Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision

Four teens from the Greater Toronto Area along with a woman from Huntsville are dead following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night. The collision happened between the drivers of a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV. Police say four teenagers between the age of 15 and 17 were inside the Mercedes. The teens, who were from North York and Richmond Hill, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville was driving the Ford SUV.

She was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries





CTVToronto

