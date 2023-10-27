UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history on Oct. 7.

It passed with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action. headtopics.com

