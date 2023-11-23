HEAD TOPICS

Former Penthouse Model Sues Axl Rose for Rape

  • 📰 CTVCalgary
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 11 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 29%
  • Publisher: 68%

Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse magazine model, has filed a lawsuit against Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, accusing him of raping her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel. Kennedy claims that the incident caused her anxiety, depression, and harm to her career. The lawsuit was filed under the temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult victims to sue for attacks that occurred even decades ago.

Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Rape, Lawsuit, Penthouse Model, New York City

A former Penthouse magazine model sued Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on Wednesday, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression and harmed her career.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denmark drops leak charges against former minister and former spy chiefExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Denmark drops leak charges against former minister and former spy chiefExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Alleged leaks by former RCMP intelligence director 'so criminal, so reckless': former bossExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Senior CBSA officials say initial misconduct allegations were not raised with themFormer president and former vice-president told MPs that they only learned of the allegations recently
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Don't Miss This Chic Penthouse In Downtown TorontoContent by STOREYS Custom Studio is created in partnership with companies and brands looking to tell their own stor(e)y.
Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Dog attack complaints rose 18% in 2023: City of EdmontonOn Oct. 26, a provincial court judge fined a dog owner $10,000 because the dog had been involved in 'multiple attacks in the community,' according to the City of Edmonton.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »