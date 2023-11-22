Convicted Drug Dealer's Appeal Denied, Sent Back to Prison

A convicted drug dealer will go back behind bars after an unsuccessful appeal of his 2021 conviction. Seamus Fyfe’s defence argued his arrest and search in 2018 by Sault Police violated his Charter rights because it was done without a warrant. Fyfe was arrested on Oct. 16, 2018 when Sault Ste. Marie Police officers on surveillance observed him leaving his Terrance Avenue apartment with a black duffel bag, which he placed in the trunk of his vehicle.

At the time, the police were waiting for a search warrant for the accused’s address. A search of that bag in the trunk revealed 80 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12 grams of fentanyl and 16 grams of oxycodone, along with more than $3,000 in cash, plastic baggies, scales, a calculator and what appeared to be a debt list. The Sault Police were watching Fyfe based, in part, on information provided to officers by seven confidential informants (CIs) who they say were involved in the city’s drug subculture. Those CIs noted that Fyfe kept drugs in a bag when dealing either from his apartment or on the streets





