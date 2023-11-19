Ferrari Bounces Back with Qualifying Sweep at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying.Formula One fans upset at being forced to the leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix venue early Friday morning before the start of the second practice session filed a class-action lawsuit.T.J.

Harden rushed for a career-high 142 yards and scored two touchdowns, Ethan Garbers threw three TD passes and UCLA trounced spiraling USC 38-20 on Saturday in the 93rd edition of their crosstown showdown.Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg after getting hurt on a run in the first quarter against North Alabama on Saturday night.Check out Bo Nix's road from his three years as an Auburn Tiger to joining the Oregon Ducks for his senior season.Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels piled up 509 total yards, threw six touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 15 LSU defeated Georgia State 56-14 Saturday night.While the final result felt a bit too close, N





🏆 64. TSN_Sports » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Causes Delay in Las Vegas Grand Prix PracticeThe first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted after Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Ferrari damaged a water valve cover. The session was delayed for track repairs and spectators were removed from viewing areas. Despite the setback, drivers are confident about the race.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

What to Do at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Besides Watch the RaceWhether $5,000 dinners or $15,000 nightclub tables, there’s plenty to do. Sometimes what’s happening on the track is beside the point.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Ferrari goes 1-2 at Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice with Charles Sainz aheadThe Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the one and only practice ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One with the best times.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Culinary union says members in Las Vegas to rally, participate in civil disobedience next weekExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Fighters Only World MMA Awards Set for Dec. 14 in Las VegasThe best and brightest of the mixed martial arts world will be recognized at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards on Dec. 14.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Silicon Valley Bank Pitches Its Comeback Story at Las Vegas ConferenceIn a quiet, beige hospitality suite tucked away in Las Vegas’s Venetian hotel, executives at Silicon Valley Bank — the tech-friendly lender which collapsed after a bank run — gathered to hammer home a message: The bank is back.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »