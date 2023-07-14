Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Causes Delay in Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice

The Las Vegas Grand Prix had a bumpy opening when the first practice of the $500 million Formula One race was halted due to a water valve cover being damaged by Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Ferrari. The practice was delayed for 2 1/2 hours for track repairs, and spectators were removed from viewing areas. Despite the setback, drivers remain optimistic about the upcoming race.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 To Go on Sale at Las Vegas Grand Prix - BNN BloombergThe racer is worth an estimated $10 million to $15 million.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: What to Do at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Besides Watch the RaceWhether $5,000 dinners or $15,000 nightclub tables, there’s plenty to do. Sometimes what’s happening on the track is beside the point.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Ferrari goes 1-2 at Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice with Charles Sainz aheadThe Ferrari s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the one and only practice ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One with the best times.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Members of Innu Nation elect new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief, Board of DirectorsMembers of the Innu Nation in Labrador have elected a new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors. Wendy Hillier, Chief Electoral Officer for the election, released the results today. Grand Chief Simon Pokue Natuashish 617 Deputy Grand Chief Christopher Rich Sheshatshiu 853 Board of […]

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

DCN_CANADA: The Sphere in Las Vegas projects Earth back to Earth - constructconnect.com - Daily Commercial NewsIn a destination city without bounds for sensorial pleasure, The Sphere is right at home in Las Vegas . The Sphere is like no other entertainment facility in the world. At a reported cost of US$2.3 billion, and constructed from 3,000 tons of steel, it’s a

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentenceA federal jury convicted a Las Vegas police officer Friday on all counts of stealing nearly US$165,000 during a trio of casino heists, including one where he was armed with a department-issued weapon that was loaded.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »