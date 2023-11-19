Calgary City Council Prepares for Annual Budget Deliberations

Calgary city council will settle in for five straight days of annual budget deliberations next week, with conversations set to centre around property tax increases, 30 proposed capital investments and shifting the residential/non-residential tax share. Public submissions will kick deliberations off on Monday, when representatives from various organizations have their say on the proposed budget adjustments.

A question-and-answer session between councillors and administration representatives by service category will follow on Tuesday. After that, council will spend the rest of the week amending and voting on various motions and budget items, before coming to a consensus. The average Calgary household, with an assessed property value of $610,000, would face a tax increase of approximately five per cent. However, this could climb as high as 7.8 per cent — an additional $16 a month — if council also approves shifting the property tax share between residential and non-residential businesses by one per cent





