Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions to Investigate Safer Supply Program

The federal minister of Mental Health and Addictions says she has asked her department to look into the safer supply program, including accounts of diversion of prescribed opioids. “We’re taking a deeper look into it in the department so that we move with evidence and not anecdotal discussions or from fear,” Ya’ara Saks told the Times Colonist in a media availability in Richmond on Monday. Saks, who was in B.C.

this week to announce a new suicide hotline — 988 — to be available around the clock in Canada by Nov. 30, said it’s important to differentiate between “perhaps stigma-driven positions and understanding what we truly need to do in harm reduction and bringing people to safety and stabilization.” About 225,000 people in B.C. use unregulated drugs, including 100,000 who have an opioid-use disorder, prompting calls for increased access to a safer drug supply to prevent people from being poisoned by the toxic illicit-drug supply. Now in its eighth year, the toxic-drug overdose crisis has claimed more than 13,000 lives, and continues to claim about six lives a da





