Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow Bridge

For a few hours, America's right-wing media treated fiction as fact, speculating the explosion at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Niagara Falls was a terrorist attack from Canada — feeding calls for a northern border wall.





natnewswatch » / 🏆 58. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Closed After Vehicle ExplosionThe Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara FallsMultiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Explosion on Rainbow Bridge shuts border crossings between Ontario and New YorkTwo people are dead following an explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge that has shut border crossings between Ontario and New York. New York's governor says there's "no sign of terrorist activity."

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Two Dead in Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow BridgeTwo people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning. While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that the incident was terror-related, U.S. officials say there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

U.S. Officials: No Indication of Terrorist Attack in Rainbow Bridge Vehicle ExplosionU.S. officials state that there is no evidence of a terrorist attack in the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Two people have died in the incident.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins most votes; Rainbow Bridge explosion not a terrorist attackExit poll reveals Geert Wilders' victory in Dutch elections. U.S. officials deny terrorist attack in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion. Two casualties reported. Sam Altman's sudden exit from OpenAI raises questions.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »