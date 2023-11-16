Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Impacting Tourism in Northern Ontario

A regional tourism organization says the mental health and addictions crisis is having a negative impact on tourism across the north and it wants to be a part of the solution. The Northern Ontario Tourism Summit is underway in Sault Ste. Marie, with information sessions including cycling tourism, fish and wildlife updates and funding opportunities for tourism businesses.

Also on the agenda this year was a panel discussion held Wednesday titled: Addressing the Mental Health, Addiction and Homelessness Crisis in Northern Ontario. Mental Health, Addiction and Homelessness may seem like an out of place topic at a tourism summit, but Destination Northern Ontario board chair Marty Kalagian said those issues reverberate through the entire industry. Not content with only pointing out the challenges created by the crisis, the organization passed a resolution during its recent annual general meeting pledging its support to address the issu

