El Salvador Police Arrest 10 in Migrant Smuggling Ring

Police in El Salvador have arrested 10 people, including two active members of the national police, for operating a migrant smuggling ring. The ring charged migrants up to $15,000 for safe travel to the U.S. The arrests were made in a coordinated raid in three cities, and police seized vehicles and cellphones. The smugglers trafficked migrants through blind spots on the Guatemalan border, then through Mexico and the U.S.
