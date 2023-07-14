Canadian and U.S. Committees on China Relations Hold Joint Meeting

The gathering brought together the seven members of the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations with members of the U.S. House committee on the Chinese Communist Party. A statement from the Canadian committee said both groups of legislators have undertaken parallel work on important issues such as addressing the forced labour and human-rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, and supporting Taiwan.

“Relations between Canada, the United States and the People’s Republic of China are at an inflection point,” Commons committee chair Ken Hardie, a Liberal MP, said in a statement today. “By co-ordinating with our U.S. counterparts, we can ensure that the work of our committee is amplified. I hope that this discussion with the U.S. select committee will mark the beginning of an ongoing dialogue between both committee

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OTTAWACİTİZEN: Chaudhary: A path toward rebuilding Indo-Canadian relationsAny escalation of the tensions caused by the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar only serves to undermine the interests of both nations.

Source: OttawaCitizen | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: 'A pretty large blow': Ottawa implicating India in Canadian's murder enflames already strained relations Canada ’s suspicion that India’s government is linked to the murder of a prominent Sikh separatist is just the latest issue souring relations between the ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: 'A pretty large blow': Ottawa implicating India in Canadian's murder enflames already strained relations Canada ’s suspicion that India’s government is linked to the murder of a prominent Sikh separatist is just the latest issue souring relations between the ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: 'A pretty large blow': Ottawa implicating India in Canadian's murder enflames already strained relations Canada \u002Dindia relations

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: China approves Air Koryo's China-North Korea routes, Air China has yet to applyBEIJING (Reuters) - China 's civil aviation authority has approved Air Koryo to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: China sees Iran-Saudi Arabia relations improvingBEIJING (Reuters) - After China 's dialogue with Iran and Saudi Arabia, both countries have continued to take steps to improve relations, leading to the ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »