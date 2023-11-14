Teenage Daughter's Change in Style

Dear Lisi: My teenage daughter is non-binary. She has never had a sexual relationship with, or even dated, anyone. Until she hit puberty, she dressed herself in typical “little girl clothing,” like dresses, skirts, and flowery tops, all in shades of pink. She spent the summer between middle school and high school mostly with her cousins out East. I didn’t sense any change in her upon her return.

On the first day of high school, she dressed in a beautiful but casual summer dress (it was very warm), and literally skipped off to school. By that weekend, she had changed 180 degrees and was head-to-toe in black — jeans, boots, ripped shirt and leather jacket. It was shocking, merely based on the intensity of the change. My husband and I were, and continue to be, supportive, though he sometimes quietly tells me that he misses his sweet little girl. Her friends have all changed, though she’s still very close with her all-time bestie. Her taste in music has changed; she’s no longer a Swiftie, but now listens to loud music I’ve never heard before

