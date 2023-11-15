ECB Sends Stark Warning to Bank Executives With ESG Regulation

The European Central Bank (ECB) has issued a stern warning to bank executives regarding the regulation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Finance firms in the UK have acknowledged the existence of an 'awful' culture in a recent sexism inquiry. Barclays has started marketing a dollar AT1 bond following UBS's issuance. The economy of Colombia has unexpectedly shrunk, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut.

Peru's recession has deepened as the economy shrinks more than forecasted. Activist investor ValueAct has built a stake in Walt Disney. Chuck Schumer is seeking a deal for a quick Senate vote to avoid a government shutdown. Pimco's Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' surrounding rate cuts in 2024. Carson Block and Nate Anderson have become SEC tipsters for cash payouts. Ottawa has extended the deadline for an underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress.' Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their counterparts in the US

