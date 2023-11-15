Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding Outlook

Oil prices remain steady as differing views from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cloud the outlook. The dollar tumbles the most in a year as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. The European Central Bank (ECB) sends a stark warning to bank executives with new regulations on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Top Korean banks are sending staff abroad as won trading goes longer.

Singapore's Sea swings back to a loss after new rivals take a toll. Bond traders shift to aggressive bets on 2024 Federal Reserve cuts after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Tencent and Alibaba earnings hold the key to the $44 billion China tech run. Gold and copper prices rise as cool US CPI eases bets on more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

