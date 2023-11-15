Conservative Party Leader Wraps Up Vancouver Island Tour

The leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada has wrapped up a two-day tour of Vancouver Island, trying to swing votes in an NDP stronghold well ahead of any mandated election in October 2025. Pierre Poilievre spoke to a crowd of construction workers at View Royal’s WestUrban Developments site where they’re building 336 rental units on Erskine Lane. “Here’s my common sense plan,” said Poilievre. “We’re going to bring home lower prices by axing the carbon tax.

That’ll bring down gas, heat and indirectly grocery bills.” Some of the builders at the event vented their frustration with housing affordability and availability in Greater Victoria. Poilievre said if elected, part of his party’s strategy includes selling 6,000 federal buildings to free up acres of land to build on. “I will require cities increase housing completions by 15 per cent with faster permits,” he said. “If they don’t meet that target, they’ll lose federal money. If they beat the target, they’ll get a bonu

