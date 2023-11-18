CriticalRace.org Launches New Database of Top 10 Ranked U.S. Business Schools

CriticalRace.org rolls out new database of Top 10 Ranked U.S. Business Schools: “It is no surprise that ESG goes hand-in-hand with CRT at business schools. While the two doctrines are distinct, each seeks to subvert its host for ideological purposes.

”, a project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, has unique and unparalleled interactive maps and databases demonstrating how Critical Race Theory and its progeny, such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Ibram Kendi’s misnamed “anti-racism,” have deeply penetrated every corner of academia. The racialization of education is all but complete.Some of America’s future business leaders are being inundated with critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), according to the founder of CriticalRace.org. “The embrace by top business schools of CRT and its ideological offshoots, such as DEI and so-called ‘anti-racism,’ reflects how deeply the racialization of education has advanced, including in professional school





