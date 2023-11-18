Salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes cause illness in Canada

Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday. Since Nov. 1, the food inspection agency has issued recalls for Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare cantaloupe products — including not only whole melons but pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit. The affected products were sold at grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, the agency said.
The reported illnesses were linked to the Malichita cantaloupes, it said Friday in an updated food recall warning, detailing further by email that the affected Save on Foods and Urban Fare products were made using Malichita cantaloupes. The BC Centre for Disease Control's website listed eight confirmed cases in British Columbia as of Wednesday, while Public Health Ontario said that at least one case had been identified in that province as of Friday. "The outbreak investigation is still ongoing, so cases may continue to be confirmed," Public Health Ontario said by email
