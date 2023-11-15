Critical Race Theory and Diversity Training in Business Schools

Some of America’s future business leaders are being inundated with critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), according to the founder of CriticalRace.org. CriticalRace.org, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education, has expanded its database to include the top 10 business schools in the country. The research found that nine of the 10 schools offer CRT/DEI-related training or coursework, with six of them making it mandatory.

This reflects the growing racialization of education, even in professional schools, and the divisive nature of CRT and its offshoots

