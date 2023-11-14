Creating Pseudo-Positions in Companies

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.In the old days, in various royal courts, there were a huge number of different kinds of honorary court positions, which were formally considered prestigious, their holders received a salary, but in fact did not really do anything.

Something like ‘senior guardian of the royal ceremonial hat…’ Today’s companies cannot afford such extravagance – otherwise everything will end in elementary bankruptcy – but if the staff is unhappy with the lack of growth prospects, and they cannot create this prospect… well, in this case, some managers resort to ‘time-tested methods’ of creating pseudo-position

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Copper gains as bearish traders cancel short positionsBy Eric Onstad LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Monday as traders cancelled short positions in frustration, but gains were capped by uncertainty about economic growth and high interest rates. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,095 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having shed 1.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadian Companies Warn of Consumer Weakness Amid Rising Debt PaymentsCanadian companies are reporting a decline in consumer spending due to rising debt payments and inflation. The high household debt levels in Canada are causing consumers to change their behavior, leading to a decrease in sales for various industries. This trend is expected to continue as mortgage borrowers experience increased payments.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CBC: Skimpflation: When Companies Swap Out Ingredients in Food ProductsSkimpflation is when companies swap out ingredients in food products for cheaper ones without lowering the price. The practice can be hard to detect because shoppers don't have access to companies' recipes.

Source: CBC | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Bombardier CEO Urges Ottawa to Consider Its Planes for New Military ContractBombardier CEO Eric Martel pushes Ottawa to consider its planes for a new military contract, offering a cheaper option than Boeing and creating jobs in Canada.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Sophisticated Spreads: The Art of Cheese BoardsRunning a business often entails headaches and expenses that tend to stay out of the client’s sight. That’s why they might not be aware of how much time and money goes into the final result. Based in LA, ‘Sophisticated Spreads’ was founded by Emmy Rener, whose love of cheese boards started with creating them for family holiday parties. Now assembled to impress clients in addition to family members, her boards and grazing tables are eye candy for thousands of people from all over the world—the company’s fan base.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Dominica Creates World's First Marine Protected Area for Endangered Sperm WhalesThe tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world's first marine protected area for one of earth's largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. The government announced that nearly 300 square miles of waters will be designated as a reserve to ensure the safety of these majestic animals and to help fight climate change.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »