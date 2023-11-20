CRA Claws Back $458 Million in Wage Subsidies, Introduces Tax Change for Short-Term Rentals

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit. The government will prohibit property owners from deducting expenses on short-term rentals in areas where those services are already limited by other levels of government. The tax change is meant to crack down on property owners who flout local regulations. A shortage of available homes to rent is an issue in places like British Columbia.





Canadian government denies or adjusts $458 million in wage subsidy fundsThe Canadian government has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The findings cover the period ending March 31, but the report also offers more up-to-date figures as of Sept. 29. The CEWS program subsidized businesses’ staff wages by 75% in hopes of encouraging companies to hold on to their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report from auditor general Karen Hogan last year warned that thousands of businesses that received wage subsidies may not have been eligible for the program. Monday’s report finds the majority of employers that received the subsidy were highly compliant.

Woman Cancels Airbnb Booking Only To Book Again At Lower Rate, Airbnb Host Is FuriousDid she scam her host or simply get a good deal?

Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in TorontoThe Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.

'A nightmare': $10K cheque sent to CRA stolen in mail, Ontario small business owner saysAn Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.

