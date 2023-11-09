Prime Minister Trudeau has taken 680 personal days since 2015

Since coming to power in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken 680 “personal” days – the equivalent of 22 months or nearly two years – an analysis of his public itineraries shows. The Prime Minister’s Office has marked as personal his daily schedules 24 per cent of the calendar days since he first formed government, excluding election campaigns. The PMO maintains that the demands of the job means Trudeau still works on days it listed as personal.

It calls suggestions to the contrary “false and absurd.” Trudeau’s total includes vacations he took with his family during the holiday seasons, summer breaks, many weekends and brief out-of-town get-aways. Among them are 31 days over two trips to Costa Rica, another nine days in Jamaica, and eight days in Bahamas, where he made a visit to the Aga Khan’s private island that the federal ethics commissioner found breached conflict-of-interest rules. Since becoming prime minister, Trudeau has used a total of 88 personal days holidaying in Tofino, Whistler, Revelstoke and other locations in British Columbi





nationalpost » / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Trudeau Appoints Five New SenatorsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau has named five new senators, including long-time Liberal Rodger Cuzner, to the Red Chamber. The new senators will represent New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and are expected to be strong voices for their communities.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Prime Minister Trudeau to Host Canada-EU Leaders' Summit in Newfoundland and LabradorPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he will welcome European Union leaders to Newfoundland and Labrador for the Canada-EU leaders' summit. The summit will focus on strengthening ties between Canada and the EU and discussing key commitments established during the previous summit.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 53. / 26,25 Read more »

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest TerritoriesPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 31. / 52,36 Read more »

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire-ravaged parts of Northwest TerritoriesPrime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season. Trudeau, along with local politicians, walked up residential driveways in the community of Enterprise to see the burned-out remains of homes and melted vehicles.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire-ravaged parts of Northwest TerritoriesHAY RIVER, N.W.T. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire-ravaged parts of Northwest TerritoriesHAY RIVER, N.W.T. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »