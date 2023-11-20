Markets Today: U.S. Dollar Drops, Microsoft Gains on AI Hires

Markets today: U.S. dollar extends drop; microsoft gains on AI hiresGermany Looking at Relaxing Debt Restrictions After Court RulingIsrael’s Netanyahu To Give Central Bank Chief Yaron Another TermAlibaba Shock Move Casts Fresh Pall Over China Inc.: Tech WatchNorway’s $1.4 Trillion Fund Is a Model for Planned Colombian Pension PotMilei Opens a New Era: What Comes Next in Argentina PolicymakingNRG Energy CEO Gutierrez Leaves After Pact With ElliottWorld Has 14% Chance of Keeping Warming Below 1.

5C in Best Case





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 77. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Midday Markets: Energy and Tech Stocks Lift TSX, U.S. Markets MixedCanada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance. The Dow Jones was up, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were down. Crude oil and natural gas prices also saw gains, while gold and copper prices increased as well. In other news, rental prices in Canada reached a new high last month, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

Canadian and U.S. markets rise after data show labour markets continue to coolTORONTO — Markets on both sides of the border ended the week on a sunny note after a pair of reports showed signs of cooling in the job market on both sides of the border, lending optimism to investors looking for certainty.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Markets today: World shares are mixed as recession worries pull European markets lowerWorld shares were mixed on Monday, with European markets barely moving as investors grew cautious over the potential for recession in the region.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research TeamMicrosoft hires the founders of OpenAI to lead its AI research team after a shakeup at ChatGPT maker. Nepal bans TikTok, claiming it disrupts social harmony. Astronomers discover a Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe. Canadian Members of Parliament spend over $14.6 million on travel. A new report suggests higher taxes to address the climate crisis. Heavy fighting erupts around a hospital in northern Gaza.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Yen Plunges to 2023 Low; Asia Stocks to Open Mixed: Markets WrapThe yen has reached its lowest level since 2023, while Asian stocks are expected to have a mixed opening. The world's top renewable firms are struggling despite a surge in installations. The next UK government will face a spending headache of £142 billion. Oil prices have slightly increased after giving up the war premium due to shaky demand. China's manufacturing activity has contracted according to a private survey. China has vowed to establish a system to resolve local government debt risks. Carbon rules in China have been loosened after record-high prices to ensure power demand is met during winter. South Korean exports have returned to growth, boosting the outlook. Indian energy producer AM Green is seeking $1 billion in funding. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and are close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their counterparts in the US.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets divergeCentral banks across major developed economies in September delivered no rate hikes for the first time since January 2022 while emerging markets extended...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »