Compensation Changes Improve Care for Women's Health Patients in B.C.

Women’s health physicians in B.C. say patients are receiving better care due to compensation changes around intrauterine device insertions. The health ministry said it’s paying doctors more to insert IUDs, increasing the fee from $46.79 to $55.22. On top of that, doctors can now bill the province $25 when they use a cervical anaesthetic, which makes the procedure less painful.

“I was really happy because it meant that I can have more ability to hire more doctors and therefore offer more spots to patients in the community and decrease our waitlists,” said Dr. Renée Hall, co-medical director at Willow Clinic in Vancouver., Hall and Nanaimo physician Dr. Ana Armas Enriquez said some doctors don’t offer the cervical anaesthetic to patients due to the cost. “We should all be offered the opportunity to have a cervical block and reduce the pain by 70 to 80 per cent,” said Armas Enriquez, director of Women’s Vita Medical Clinic.The health ministry made the changes a few weeks after CTV’s story aired, but doctors had been advocating for compensation changes well before tha





