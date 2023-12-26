Child-care centres may not re-sign due to lack of financial support

Some centres are saying the financial support that they hoped for to combat the impact of inflation on programming is not there, and they may not re-sign, forcing many families to return to pay in full come February. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, that can be upward of $1,000 per child per month. “That’s the main reason we picked the programs that we did, because they have the $10/day daycare.

If not we wouldn’t be able to work because we’d be working to pay for daycare, and that’s just not viable,” said Quans. But, come February, Sunny South Daycare, where his three children attend, may have to return to charging full fees. “Our fees would go from, right now, we’re paying about $600 a month to $3,000 a month if all three of them have to keep going,” said Quan. That hike is because child-care operators have an upcoming deadline to sign the 2024/25 Affordability Grant for child-care agreement, which Bailee Procee, director of Sunny South, said is handcuffing provider





