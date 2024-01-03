Canada's Oldest Chinatown in Victoria Faces Changes

For the last 166 years, the 500 block of Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria has been better known as Chinatown. Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, has been serving barbecued pork, duck, and chicken for 135 years. Loy Sing is the longest continuously running Chinese business in North America. The current owners, Daniel Zheng and Shelly Rong, are planning to retire. In recent years, Chinatown has become more multicultural with the addition of French, Japanese, and Mexican eateries.





