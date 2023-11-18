Charge Dropped for Man Arrested for Using Pro-Palestinian Chant

Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after using a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies. The charge of causing a disturbance with a hate motivation was dropped due to lack of evidence. The man's lawyer argued that the phrase, calling for freedom and equality for Palestinians, is not hateful.
