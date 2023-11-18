Charge Dropped for Man Arrested for Using Pro-Palestinian Chant

Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after using a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies. The charge of causing a disturbance with a hate motivation was dropped due to lack of evidence. The man's lawyer argued that the phrase, calling for freedom and equality for Palestinians, is not hateful.





Some Jewish, Palestinian parents say TDSB needs to safeguard students supporting Palestinian human rightsParents want to see the addition of anti-Palestinian racism to the board's equity policy and an assurance that students or staff won't be punished for supporting Palestinian human rights.

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinian militants in West Bank -Palestinian health ministryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

