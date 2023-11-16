'Something I’ve never seen done.' Brock McGillis educates 100 teams in 100 days on inclusivity with Culture Shift Tour

Brock McGillis, the first openly gay male hockey player, is on a mission to educate 100 teams in 100 days on inclusivity with his Culture Shift Tour. Despite recent setbacks in the fight for inclusivity in hockey, McGillis is determined to create a truly welcoming space for all. As the co-founder of the Alphabet Sports Collective, he is dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ rights in the sport.
McGillis embarking on 'Culture Shift Tour: 100 Minor Hockey Teams in 100 Days'Brock McGillis is embarking on a Canada-wide tour this hockey season, speaking to 100 high school-aged minor hockey teams in 100 days to ensure the game of hockey takes important strides to be a welcoming space.
