Charge stayed against Calgary man arrested for pro-Palestinian chant

A charge of causing a hate-motivated public disturbance has been stayed against a Calgary man after his recent arrest for leading a rally in a controversial pro-Palestinian chant. On Friday, the lawyer for Wesam Cooley announced that provincial Crown prosecutors had reviewed the file and stayed, which came after Mr. Cooley shouting “” at a protest outside City Hall on Nov. 5. The arrest touched off a national debate over freedom of speech amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Calgary Police Services did not offer a detailed explanation as to why the Crown did not support their charge, which was laid after a discussion with its designated hate-crimes officer. Instead, the force issued a statement Friday saying that police “operate considering reasonable and probable grounds whereas the Crown’s threshold is higher at reasonable likelihood of conviction.”Zachary al-Khatib, Mr. Cooley’s Edmonton-based lawyer, said he is glad the Crown reined in police overstepping their authority to criminalize his client’s free speec





