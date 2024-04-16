Caitlin Clark Selected as No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever , even though it was no surprise.

“The organization has one of the best post players in the entire world. My point guard eyes light up with that,” she said. Clark, who wore a white Prada jacket and skirt, hugged her parents and brothers and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder after she was drafted.

