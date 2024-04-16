Caitlin Clark Selected as No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark was selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.

The Fever taking Clark had been a foregone conclusion since she announced on Feb. 29 she would turn pro. The draft was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans, who bought all the tickets within 15 minutes of them going on sale a few months ago.

